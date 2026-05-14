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Tripura govt asks 50 percent of its employees to work from home

The instruction might also be implemented for employees working in the state’s local bodies, public sector units, autonomous bodies and other subordinate offices

Published on: May 14, 2026 08:46 am IST
By Priyanka Deb Barman
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The Tripura government has asked fifty percent of its Group C and Group D employees to work from home (WFH) barring those who are engaged in essential services.

The development comes after PM Modi urged everyone to conserve fuel and adopt work from home wherever feasible. (Representative file photo)

The development comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged everyone to conserve fuel and adopt work from home wherever feasible.

The instruction might also be implemented for employees working in the state’s local bodies, public sector units, autonomous bodies and other subordinate offices.

Also Read:Austerity drive: Convoys of CM, ministers halved to save energy

In a notification released on Wednesday, special secretary to the state government, AK Bhattacharya said, “Heads of Department ( HoDs) may ensure that 50 per cent of Group C and Group D employees are required to attend office every day, and the remaining 50 per cent staff should be instructed to work from home”.

The officials who would be working from home on a particular day as per the roster drawn up should be available on phones and electronic mode of communication at all times.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Tripura govt asks 50 percent of its employees to work from home
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Tripura govt asks 50 percent of its employees to work from home
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