PM Modi says save fuel, MP BJP leader shows off flashy convoy, Congress takes ‘lecture for public’ dig | Watch

A shareable image titled “ Modi 7 Appeals ” with key points has been circulating through government and aligned social media handles.

PM Modi had on Sunday advised citizens to adopt a clutch of austerity measures, including car pooling, using public transport, working from home, buying less gold and limiting foreign travel among other measures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal to cut fuel consumption and adopt restraint has sparked discussions among citizens about everyday responsibility and the larger energy challenge ahead. But even as the message travels through public discussions and debates, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Madhya Pradesh seemed to miss the memo, entirely-arriving in flashy, fuel-guzzling convoy.

His appeal came amid global economic disruptions due to many factors, primarily the West Asia conflict sparked by US-Israeli strikes on Iran and latter's retaliation that resulted in a full-scale war which has kept Strait of Hormuz — a key waterway through which a fifth of world's energy requirements travel — virtually shut.

Framing the austerity as a patriotic duty amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict in West Asia, he said rising crude oil prices and disruptions to global supply chains were placing severe pressure on India’s foreign exchange reserves.

In line with his own call, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the Special Protection Group (SPG) to reduce his convoy size by at least 50 per cent as part of the government’s austerity measures aimed at cutting fuel consumption while addressing surging global energy prices caused by the continuing crisis in the Middle East.

BJP leader's massive convoy goes viral While the common public discussed the possible reasons behind and the way forward after PM Modi's appeals, a BJP leader appeared to royally ignore the same, turning his first day in office into a rolling contradiction of the very call for austerity.

Saubhagya Singh Thakur, appointed as chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Textbook Corporation, arrived in Bhopal from Ujjain on Monday with his supporters to take charge of the post. Videos of his convoy, consisting of dozens of vehicles, went viral and sparked reactions.

Thakur later visited chief minister Mohan Yadav's residence with his supporters to thank the latter for the appointment.

“BJP leader Saubhagya Singh Thakur has been appointed as the chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Textbook Corporation. And then what... To put on a show of power, Saubhagya Singh took out a long convoy of vehicles from Ujjain to Bhopal,” Congress said in a post on X.