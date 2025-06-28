Madhya Pradesh: FIR filed after CM Mohan Yadav's convoy stalled by water-mixed fuel in Ratlam

An FIR was lodged in Ratlam on Saturday in connection with the stalling of vehicles in Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's convoy due to water-mixed fuel, an official said. BPCL said the outlet was promptly closed at 11.45 pm on June 26 following the directives from local authorities, while fuel samples were collected and sent for testing, with results anticipated soon.(PTI)

The move by the state government comes amid oil marketing firm Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's claim that "unusual heavy rainfall" caused water to enter fuel storage tanks at Shakti Fuel Point in Dosigaon.

As per an official release, state Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Govind Singh Rajput, taking cognizance of the incident in Ratlam, directed senior officials to take necessary action by holding a meeting with oil companies.

The state government has also given instructions to investigate all the petrol pumps so that quality petrol and diesel is made available to the consumers.

At around 10pm on June 26, all vehicles in CM Yadav's convoy stalled after filling fuel from the pump in question. The vehicles had to be pushed and parked on the side of the road and replacements called in, according to officials.

"In this case, an FIR has been lodged against the guilty pump operator under Section 377 of Essential Commodities Act 1955 as well as provisions of Motor Spirit and High Cost Diesel (Regulation of Supply and Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order 2005," the statement issued during the day said.

The statement said that the pump was immediately inspected by the officials of the Food Department of Ratlam district and samples of petrol and diesel were sent to BPCL laboratory in Indore.

A total of 5995 litres of petrol and 10657 litres of diesel available at the pump were seized and sealed, the statement added. "Additional Chief Secretary Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Rashmi Arun Shami held a meeting with officials of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited on June 27 in the context of this incident. BPCL was asked to submit a detailed investigation report," it said.

In a statement, the BPCL said preliminary inspections conducted by government officials, including the Food Inspector and Tehsildar, revealed water in the underground High-Speed Diesel (HSD) tank, while the petrol (MS) tank remained unaffected. Initial assessments indicate the water presence in the diesel tank was likely due to unusual heavy rainfall in the area during the day, the PSU said.

"The dealer had checked both petrol and diesel tanks earlier that morning as per the standard operating procedure and no water presence was found in both the tanks. The fuel station sold high-speed diesel (HSD) to consumers prior to the time of the incident without any issues," the BPCL statement said.

The company said the outlet was promptly closed at 11.45 pm on June 26 following the directives from local authorities, while fuel samples were collected and sent for testing, with results anticipated soon.

"As a precaution, all sales and supplies from the outlet have been stopped and the fuel station has been closed. A formal letter to the dealership has been issued. We are actively cooperating with authorities and are implementing all necessary corrective and preventive measures," BPCL said. Meanwhile, the state government's release said oil companies have been instructed to inspect all petrol pumps as per the prescribed checklist in view of the current rainy season.

The inspection will find out if water is leaking into underground fuel storage tanks, and oil companies have been directed to take all action to mitigate such problems, Shami said. Shami has also directed district magistrates to form teams comprising personnel from Food, Revenue, Weights and Measures departments and oil firms to carry out inspections of fuel pumps, the statement said.

As per the statement, instructions were also given to the oil companies to make arrangements for essential civic amenities at petrol pumps like free air, drinking water and separate toilets for men and women.

The vehicles that stalled had been requisitioned for the Regional Industry, Skill and Employment Conclave MP Rise 2025 being organised in Ratlam, officials said.