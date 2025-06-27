19 vehicles in Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav’s convoy towed after water filled instead of diesel; petrol pump sealed

The vehicles in chief minister Mohan Yadav's convoy broke down and had to be towed. A video showed the SUVs being pushed by the drivers and petrol pump staff.
Nineteen vehicles, part of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav's convoy, had to be towed on Thursday after water was filled instead of diesel.
The incident occurred at a petrol pump in Ratlam district of the state where the chief minister was scheduled to attend an event on Friday, according to news agency PTI.
The vehicles, coming from Indore, broke down shortly after refueling in Ratlam, following which they were towed. A video of the incident showed the SUVs being pushed by the drivers and petrol pump staff.
The petrol pump was later sealed over fuel contamination. A driver of the convoy said that the vehicles were coming from Indore to Ratlam and stopped at the petrol pump for refueling.