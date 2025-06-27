19 vehicles in Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav’s convoy towed after water filled instead of diesel; petrol pump sealed

Nineteen vehicles, part of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav's convoy, had to be towed on Thursday after water was filled instead of diesel. The affected vehicles were towed away and the petrol pump was sealed.(X/PTI)

The incident occurred at a petrol pump in Ratlam district of the state where the chief minister was scheduled to attend an event on Friday, according to news agency PTI.

The vehicles, coming from Indore, broke down shortly after refueling in Ratlam, following which they were towed. A video of the incident showed the SUVs being pushed by the drivers and petrol pump staff.

The petrol pump was later sealed over fuel contamination. A driver of the convoy said that the vehicles were coming from Indore to Ratlam and stopped at the petrol pump for refueling.

"We had got the tank filled with diesel. Some vehicles left after refueling and broke down after travelling 1 km, while the others broke down here," the driver said.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department collected samples of the fuel and later confirmed the presence of water in the diesel, a report in NDTV said.

The officials later managed to arrange a replacement fleet for chief minister Yadav from Indore.