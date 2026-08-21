'Diverting attention from Vande Mataram row': BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi over dharna outside police station
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was indulging in “politics of anarchy”.
BJP described the Congress as a “party of anarchy” following Rahul Gandhi’s protest at the Parliament Street police station in Delhi on Friday over the registration of an FIR concerning the alleged use of a pellet gun during the Jantar Mantar protest. The ruling party also alleged that Rahul was staging the sit-in to divert attention after the Congress realised that its stand on Vande Mataram was wrong.
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said that Leader of Opposition was indulging in “politics of anarchy”, calling his protest unfortunate.
Also Read | Rahul Gandhi sits on dharna outside Delhi police station over pellet gun row
“It is very unfortunate that LoP Rahul Gandhi does politics of anarchy. Currently, he is sitting on dharna at Parliament Street Police Station without permission or prior information,” Prasad said.
Highlighting that judicial authorities have already constituted a high-powered committee to independently investigate the incident, Prasad said according to ANI, said: “The police have informed him that an FIR has already been registered on the incident he is quoting, and it is being probed. The Supreme Court has formed a high-powered committee to probe into this. Rahul Gandhi, don't you want to respect any law?”
Also Read | Vande Mataram row created by those who framed it as 'Hindu-only' anthem: DMK MP A Raja
Prasad went on to say that the protest was Congress' new idea of diverting attention of the public from the Vande Mataram row.
“We suspect and allege that Congress is now stuck due to its stance on the national song Vande Mataram. We condemn what the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress is doing right now,” he added.
Congress leaders and cadres gathered outside the Parliament Street police station on Friday morning as Rahul Gandhi staged a sit-in protest there along with Sahil Lochab, the alleged victim of pellet gun use on July 20.
Nadda slams Rahul
Union Minister JP Nadda also criticised Rahul Gandhi's protest, saying that the The entire country is once again witnessing the ‘kind of cheap, attention-seeking politics that Rahul Gandhi displayed today outside the Sansad Marg police station’.
Nadda also reiterated Ravi Shankar's remark that it was being done by Congress to divert from Vande Mataram row.
Also Read | ‘New Muslim League’: Nitin Nabin attacks Congress as Vande Mataram row escalates, Opposition hits back
“If we consider the timing of this entire drama, we realise that the Congress party is currently facing intense criticism across the nation over the issue of ‘Vande Mataram’. The public is demanding answers from the Congress regarding the disrespect shown to the national song, especially as a senior Congress leader was seen cutting a cake designed to look like the Tricolour.
“To conceal this anti-national face of his and to divert attention from the massive embarrassment he has faced, Rahul Gandhi has hastily orchestrated this new drama as a distraction,” Nadda said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubham Pandey
Shubham Pandey works as Chief Content Producer at the Hindustan Times online desk, where he writes news articles, explainers, and features with a focus on audience engagement, traffic growth, and real-time storytelling. With over a decade of experience across journalism, digital newsrooms, and strategic communications, he brings a strong understanding of online journalism, particularly in leveraging SEO, search trends, and live blogs to drive sustained reader engagement. Previously, he led the sports team at Zee News English, strengthening editorial operations while delivering measurable growth in readership. His reporting experience includes assignments with Firstpost, where he covered sports with a strong narrative focus. Shubham has worked across both startups and large media organisations, including building a sports website from the ground up in a startup environment—demonstrating versatility and leadership. His stint as Senior Account Manager at Edelman India further expanded his expertise in strategic communications, brand storytelling, and reputation management. Across roles, he specialises in content planning, writing, and crafting credible narratives for diverse audiences. He has collaborated with former international cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Nick Knight, and Danny Morrison to create compelling, high-impact sports content, blending editorial depth with mass appeal. When he is not writing news or watching sports, he enjoys exploring films from around the world.Read More