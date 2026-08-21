'Diverting attention from Vande Mataram row': BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi over dharna outside police station

“It is very unfortunate that LoP Rahul Gandhi does politics of anarchy. Currently, he is sitting on dharna at Parliament Street Police Station without permission or prior information,” Prasad said.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said that Leader of Opposition was indulging in “politics of anarchy”, calling his protest unfortunate.

BJP described the Congress as a “party of anarchy” following Rahul Gandhi’s protest at the Parliament Street police station in Delhi on Friday over the registration of an FIR concerning the alleged use of a pellet gun during the Jantar Mantar protest. The ruling party also alleged that Rahul was staging the sit-in to divert attention after the Congress realised that its stand on Vande Mataram was wrong.

Highlighting that judicial authorities have already constituted a high-powered committee to independently investigate the incident, Prasad said according to ANI, said: “The police have informed him that an FIR has already been registered on the incident he is quoting, and it is being probed. The Supreme Court has formed a high-powered committee to probe into this. Rahul Gandhi, don't you want to respect any law?”

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Prasad went on to say that the protest was Congress' new idea of diverting attention of the public from the Vande Mataram row.

“We suspect and allege that Congress is now stuck due to its stance on the national song Vande Mataram. We condemn what the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress is doing right now,” he added.

Congress leaders and cadres gathered outside the Parliament Street police station on Friday morning as Rahul Gandhi staged a sit-in protest there along with Sahil Lochab, the alleged victim of pellet gun use on July 20.

Nadda slams Rahul Union Minister JP Nadda also criticised Rahul Gandhi's protest, saying that the The entire country is once again witnessing the ‘kind of cheap, attention-seeking politics that Rahul Gandhi displayed today outside the Sansad Marg police station’.

Nadda also reiterated Ravi Shankar's remark that it was being done by Congress to divert from Vande Mataram row.

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“If we consider the timing of this entire drama, we realise that the Congress party is currently facing intense criticism across the nation over the issue of ‘Vande Mataram’. The public is demanding answers from the Congress regarding the disrespect shown to the national song, especially as a senior Congress leader was seen cutting a cake designed to look like the Tricolour.

“To conceal this anti-national face of his and to divert attention from the massive embarrassment he has faced, Rahul Gandhi has hastily orchestrated this new drama as a distraction,” Nadda said.