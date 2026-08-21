‘Pleaded with her’: Amit Shah slams Mamata Banerjee over border land delay

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a sharp attack on former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her administration of delaying land acquisition needed to complete the India-Bangladesh border fencing. Union home minister Amit Shah and West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari during the foundation stone laying ceremony of various projects of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), in Siliguri, on Friday. (PTI)

“We were tired of pleading with Mamata Banerjee, but she didn’t hand over the land,” Shah said. “Once I even went to her office and said, ‘Please give the land for India’s security. It is not for the BJP’. She said yes but never gave the land till her exit,” Shah told an event at the North Bengal frontier headquarters of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Siliguri.

Shah arrived in Bengal late Thursday evening for a two-day visit and inaugurated several projects related to border security and to strengthening the infrastructure used by the SSB and the Border Security Force (BSF).

The home minister presented chief minister Suvendu Adhikari as a stark contrast to Banerjee, saying Adhikari often approved the home ministry’s requests after a phone call.

“Ever since Adhikari came to power, we have received whatever we required to enhance our border security. The state’s approvals for projects are now received even before formal letters are sent,” Shah said.

“As much as 11,029 acres of land was given to the BSF and SSB by Suvendu Adhikari within 100 days of the government’s formation,” he said.

“Today, we inaugurated projects worth ₹189 crore focused on the SSB’s infrastructure and administrative needs. Whether it is the SSB, Assam Rifles or the BSF, forces that guard our borders are always the top priority of the Union home ministry,” Shah said.

The union home minister said the government has given the highest priority to the strategically sensitive Siliguri Corridor, commonly referred to as the Chicken’s Neck. It is a 60 km-long stretch of land, no wider than 22 km at its broadest point, bordered by Nepal and Bhutan in the north, Bangladesh in the south, and not far from the Chinese border.

“To make this corridor impregnable, we have increased vigilance and deployment of forces. We have also conducted army exercises such as the Teesta Prahar,” Shah said.

“But India needed 560 acres for the Siliguri corridor which Mamata Banerjee was not giving. Suvendu Adhikari has given us his administrative consent to hand over 560 acres,” Shah said, adding that the Centre wanted to ensure better connectivity for people living in the border areas.

“In the 2026-27 budget, we have talked about seven high-speed railway corridors in the country. This includes the Delhi- Siliguri corridor. You won’t need to take flights. In 2-3 years you can travel between Delhi and Siliguri in a few hours. Our concept of safe, secure and vibrant land borders will be taken forward,” Shah said.

He paid homage to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh on his death anniversary, saying Singh was among the front-line leaders of the Ram Mandir movement.

He also paid homage to novelist Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the composer of the national song Vande Mataram.

“When children sing the whole song in schools today, it strengthens the spirit of nationalism,” Shah said.