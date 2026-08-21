‘You have 48 hours’: CJP gives ultimatum to Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar over Jaipur 'goon' attack
CJP's Ashutosh Ranka gave Madan Dilawar a 48-hour ultimatum, demanding arrests and withdrawal of the order or warning of a statewide agitation.
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has given Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar 48 hours to arrest those allegedly involved in an attack on its volunteers during a school inspection in Jaipur, warning that it will launch a statewide agitation and demand his resignation if action is not taken.
CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka alleged that the government school had been operating from a buffalo shed for several years and said the party’s team had gone to inspect it when they were allegedly attacked, news agency PTI reported.
Also Read: BJP rejects CJP’s ‘goon attack’ charge in Jaipur: ‘They must now learn a lesson’
Watch his statement here:
Deep Dive
“We had gone to inspect the school in Rampura-Kanwarpura village. For the past several years, the school has been operating in a buffalo shed. We had gone for an inspection last year as well, and the school was being run in a buffalo shed even then,” Ranka told the agency.
Ranka alleged that BJP workers were already present at the site before the CJP team arrived and claimed that the party’s volunteers were assaulted. He said vehicle windows were smashed, phones were broken and a woman was assaulted during the incident.
“The police were informed, but even after we reached the spot, they did not stop. Vehicle windows were smashed, phones were broken, a woman was assaulted, my shirt was torn, and one of our team members suffered a fractured hand. They even attacked us with stones,” he alleged.
Addressing Dilawar, Ranka said, “You have 48 hours. These goons must be arrested. You must withdraw the order, otherwise we will launch a statewide agitation across Rajasthan.”
Ranka warned that the proposed agitation would not be limited to the issue of schools and said the CJP would also demand the education minister’s resignation.
“And this time, it will not just be about the schools. This time, we will demand Madan Dilawar's resignation,” he said.
Calling the incident “a black day in Rajasthan's democratic history”, Ranka said media personnel were present at the site when the alleged attack took place.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also said he would travel to Jaipur to stage a sit-in protest, similar to the party’s demonstration at Jantar Mantar, if repair work at the school does not begin and the “BJP goons are not arrested within the next 48 hours”. He added, “We are not going to back off.”
The allegations made by the CJP could not be independently verified.
BJP rejects claims
The BJP has denied allegations that its workers attacked a CJP team in Jaipur. Rajasthan BJP minister Jawahar Singh Bedham alleged that Congress workers were operating behind the CJP. “People of Congress wear different masks, visit villages and want to disrupt the peace there. People are giving them a reply,” Bedham told ANI.
He added, “People of Congress are wearing this CJP mask...Nobody cares about Congress, so they are wearing some else's mask.”
Rajasthan BJP minister Avinash Gehlot said the CJP was a party of “anarchic elements”. “This has become a party of anarchic elements. They are not repairing the school, but spreading anarchy,” Gehlot said.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnagha Deshpande
Anagha Deshpande is Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times. She is currently part of the news team. Before moving into this role, she worked with the Bengaluru desk, where she extensively covered civic issues, Karnataka politics, infrastructure, and urban governance. Over the past seven years, Anagha has worked across multiple facets of digital journalism, including reporting, editing, and video production. She briefly stepped away from journalism, only to realize that the newsroom is where she has the most fun. Her interests lie in tracking national and state politics, particularly South Indian politics, as well as social issues and public policy. She has previously worked with Deccan Herald, Mid-day, The Federal, and ThePrint, and has lived and worked in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai. When she isn't chasing stories, Anagha enjoys long aimless walks, reading, hiking, discovering new teas, and, by her own admission, overthinking almost everything.Read More