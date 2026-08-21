MEA on no permit for Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's US trip: Event wasn't appropriate to CM’s office

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy's proposed visit to the US was denied political clearance as the programme was not considered appropriate for the purpose of his visit. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Video Grab)

Revanth was denied permission by the Centre to visit the USA, the CMO had said earlier on Friday.

The Telangana CM, who is in London currently, had planned to visit the US and return to Hyderabad on August 30.

"The official TelanganaRising delegation led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been forced to cancel their visit to the United States of America (USA) after the Ministry of External Affairs has denied permission, saying …clearence from political angle is denied," a CMO release said.

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MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal later clarified that visits by chief ministers and other dignitaries are assessed by the ministry before political clearance is granted.

What MEA said? “Chief ministers, as indeed other dignitaries, are assessed by the Ministry of External Affairs in order to accord political clearance,” Jaiswal said.

He added that the proposed programme must be “appropriate to the office held and the purpose of the visit”.