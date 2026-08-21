'Despite our request...': India's tit-for-tat move against Pakistan mission explained

The ministry of external affairs on Friday described India’s tit-for-tat move as “proportionate action” after structures outside the Indian mission in Islamabad were removed. Structures, including queue liners near the visa section of the Pakistan High Commission, reportedly located outside the compound’s designated perimeter in a lane, were removed by authorities at New Delhi on Thursday (HT photo)

The comments came after Indian authorities removed queue management barriers and other unauthorised structures outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi in response to the action taken by Pakistani authorities.

Explaining the move, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “we took what could be described as a proportionate action.”

“There were some temporary structures in the lane where the Pakistani High Commission is located here, and we removed them,” Jaiswal said.