'Despite our request...': India's tit-for-tat move against Pakistan mission explained
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, “There were some temporary structures in the lane where the Pakistani High Commission is, and we removed them.”
The ministry of external affairs on Friday described India’s tit-for-tat move as “proportionate action” after structures outside the Indian mission in Islamabad were removed.
The comments came after Indian authorities removed queue management barriers and other unauthorised structures outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi in response to the action taken by Pakistani authorities.
Explaining the move, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “we took what could be described as a proportionate action.”
“There were some temporary structures in the lane where the Pakistani High Commission is located here, and we removed them,” Jaiswal said.
Deep Dive
The action came two days after Pakistani authorities removed some barricades and parking poles on a road outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad's high-security diplomatic enclave.
The Indian mission had formally protested against the removal, but Pakistani authorities went ahead with the action, saying it was part of a project to widen the road, HT had reported earlier citing people familiar with the matter.
Jaiswal said, “Despite our request to them not to do so, they went ahead with it.”
Giving details of the incident, he added that the removed structures outside the Indian High Commission in Pakistan were meant to facilitate parking.
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