Tripura official suspended for defacing BJP poster on PM Modi

A Tripura government official was on Tuesday suspended for allegedly smearing a poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with black ink during a defacement activity on public and private properties at Sabroom in the state South district.

Ajay Das, superintendent of the fisheries department in Sabroom constituency, was suspended from service following directions from the chief electoral officer.

A delegation headed by state education minister Ratan Lal Nath, brought it to the attention of chief electoral officer Kiran Dinkarrao Gitte and demanded strict action against the officer.

The CEO initiated a probe upon receiving the complaint.

“Thereafter, going through the enquiry report and other circumstances, the DM and Collector of South Tripura District have been directed to put under suspension and process for disciplinary proceedings as per provision of relevant rule against Shri Ajoy Das, Sector Officer 40-Sabroom Assembly Constituency,” the CEO’s office said in an official statement.

The election department also served a show cause notice to Das. The matter was forwarded to South district magistrate to initiate disciplinary proceedings after finding that Das violated the model code of conduct.

A three-member team of special observers is in Tripura to take stock of the law-and-order situation ahead of the state assembly polls scheduled to be held on February 16.