TRS candidate vani devi wins one MLC seat in Telangana

Hyderabad: Surabhi Vani Devi, daughter of former Prime Minister of India PV Narasimha Rao, was on Saturday elected to Telangana state legislative council from Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar graduates’ constituency, after the counting of second preferential votes.

The election took place on March 14 and the counting of votes began on March 17.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is likely to win the second MLC seat from Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda graduates’ constituency as well. TRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, who is fighting the elections for the second consecutive time, was leading the table during the counting of second preferential votes, till filing of this report.

Vani Devi, who contested the election on TRS ticket, defeated her nearest rival N Ramachander Rao of BJP, who is the sitting MLC from the constituency.

She secured 1,87,339 votes in the final round after counting of second preferential votes, as against 1,68,520 votes required for winning the seat, accounting for 50% of the total votes polled.

Apart from the BJP candidate, two others – G Chinna Reddy of the Congress and K Nageshwar, who contested as an independent – stood among the top contenders.

Several TRS leaders including K T Rama Rao, Harish Rao and their cabinet colleagues congratulated Vani Devi for winning the MLC seat. “It is an endorsement of KCR’s policies by the educated voters,” Harish Rao said.

BJP official spokesman K Krishnasagar Rao said the BJP would respect the mandate given by the graduate voters and humbly accept the electoral outcome.

He, however, alleged that KCR had crowded the contest by ensuring multiple social influencers in the fray, which was an unethical attempt to confuse the electorate and split BJP vote.

Congress candidate Chinna Reddy said the TRS had won the MLC elections purely because of its money power and it was unfortunate that the unemployed graduates were sold out to the ruling party.