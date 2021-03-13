Home / Cities / Others / Truck mows down 3 friends on Ludhiana-Jalandhar highway
others

Truck mows down 3 friends on Ludhiana-Jalandhar highway

Truck driver fled the scene after the incident; a relative of one of the victims who was travelling on the route had discovered the mangled remains of the car and informed the police.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:23 PM IST
The victims were pushing the car towards the fuelling station when the truck hit them. Police said the victims were crushed between the car and the truck. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Three friends were mowed down by a speeding truck on National Highway 44 on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The victims, all residents of Rishi Nagar of Ludhiana, were headed to Jalandhar in a Maruti Suzuki when the mishap took place.

The victims have been identified as Sanjiv Kumar, 30, Arun Kumar, 23, and Krishan Kumar, 22. While Sanjiv was a sanitary worker in the municipal corporation, Arun Kumar was a labourer and Krishan Kumar a waiter.

As per information, the trio was going to visit Sanjiv’s mother-in-law in Jalandhar as she had suffered a paralytic attack.

When they reached near Hardy’s world amusement park, their car ran out of petrol and they starting pushing the vehicle towards the fuelling station. Meanwhile, a speeding truck, which was also going towards Jalandhar side, hit them, killing them on the spot. As per the police, all three victims were crushed between the car and the truck. The truck driver escaped the spot after the mishap.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Woman falls from 4th floor, man dumps her near garbage dump to die

Use ‘surplus funds’ to pay pending wages, says governing bodies of 2 Delhi govt funded colleges

Air quality commission shuts down after ordinance lapses

Doctors of Kasturba Hospital go on indefinite strike to demand pending wages

Sanjiv’s relatives, who were also headed to Jalandhar, had spotted the mangled remains of the vehicle on the way and informed the police.

The truck involved in the accident on Ludhiana-Jalandhar highway on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Vikas Kumar, a relative of Sanjiv Kumar, said the accident took place minutes after the trio left home around 12.30am.

Salem Tabri station house officer, inspector Gopal Krishan said an FIR under

Sections 279 (reckless driving), 304-A (causing death due to negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified truck driver. He added that the police have seized the vehicle and launched a manhunt for the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP