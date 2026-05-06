...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Trump administration sues Denver over its 1989 assault weapons ban

Trump administration sues Denver over its 1989 assault weapons ban

Published on: May 06, 2026 12:18 am IST
AP |
Advertisement

The Trump administration sued Denver and its police department on Tuesday seeking to strike down an assault weapons ban that has been in place for Colorado's largest city since 1989.

Trump administration sues Denver over its 1989 assault weapons ban

The lawsuit came a day after Denver officials publicly rejected calls by the Department of Justice to repeal the longstanding city ordinance that makes it a crime to possess assault weapons.

Trump administration officials allege the ban violates the Constitution's Second Amendment right to bear arms.

“The Constitution is not a suggestion and the Second Amendment is not a second-class right,” acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement. “Denver’s ban on commonly owned semi-automatic rifles directly violates the right to bear arms.”

Department of Justice attorneys asked the city last week to stop enforcing the ban and enter into negotiations with federal officials to resolve the matter. But Denver’s mayor and police chief during a Monday news conference forcefully rejected the Trump administration’s request.

Federal officials said in their lawsuit that Denver's ban includes AR-15-style rifles that are owned by at least 16 million people in the U.S.

“They use those ordinary semiautomatic rifles for a variety of lawful purposes, including but not limited to self-defense,” government attorneys wrote.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
colorado trump administration
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Trump administration sues Denver over its 1989 assault weapons ban
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Trump administration sues Denver over its 1989 assault weapons ban
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.