Tutor held for sexually abusing a student in Bharatpur

A 32-year-old tutor was on Saturday arrested for disrobing and inappropriately touching his nine-year-old student in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur a day earlier
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 05, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Manish Sharma, a local police officer, said they have booked the tutor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and sent the girl for medical examination and recorded her statement before a magistrate.

The accused, who fled the area after the matter came to light, was later arrested and presented before a court, which sent him in judicial custody, Sharma said.

