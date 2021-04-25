Home / Cities / Others / Two arrested for running shops in Ludhiana’s containment zones, one held for loitering
Two arrested for running shops in Ludhiana’s containment zones, one held for loitering

51 people also booked for violating the night curfew; 500 challaned ₹1,000 each for not wearing mask
Police stopping the entry of commuters in Dugri’s Urban Estate, which is under lockdown. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Police on Friday arrested three people for lockdown violations in Dugri, which is a containment zone, and booked another 51 for violating the night curfew that starts at 8pm.

The Dugri police arrested Gulshan Kumar for roaming around the containment zone without a valid reason. Besides, Bhupinder Singh of Phase 1, Dugri, was arrested for opening his chicken shop in the containment zone and a street vendor, Vijay Singh, of BRS Nagar, was held for selling fast food in the sealed area. He was also not wearing a mask.

Among those booked for night curfew violations, nine were in the Division Number 2 area, six in Division Number 3 and five in Division Number 1.

Similarly, police in Daresi, Basti Jodhewal and Division Number 4 lodged four cases each; and Salem Tabri, Haibowal, PAU and Sarabha Nagar three each.

Division Number 6 police booked two fish and chicken shop owners for keeping their shops open after permissible hours, while the Daba police booked a sweetmeat shop and a welding workshop owner for the same violation.

Division Number 5, Division Number 8 and Koomkalan police also filed one case each.

Apart from the 54 FIRs, 500 mask violators were fined 1,000 each. The police have already registered 179 cases against violators in the past three days.

