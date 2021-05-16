Two convicts among 3 held with 819gm heroin, 4.9 lakh drug money in Ludhiana

The special task force (STF) of Ludhiana police has arrested three men, including two convicts, with 819gm heroin and ₹4.9 lakh drug money through two separate operations in Ferozepur and Ludhiana.

The drug peddlers had cross-border links and were arrested on Thursday following human intelligence inputs, police said on Saturday.

Two of them, Gurminder Singh, alias Lali, 52, of Cheecha village, Amritsar, and Harjinder Singh, alias Sunny, 26, of Sarai Amanat Khan village, Tarn Taran, were caught near the octroi post in Ferozepur.

“They were crossing the area in a Mahindra Verito when they were stopped for checking. 410gm heroin and ₹4.9 lakh drug money were recovered from the car, which was also seized,” said inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge, STF Ludhiana.

Both accused were already facing trials in at least 10 cases of drug peddling, illegal weapons and attempt to murder, the inspector said, adding that Gurminder, who had been peddling drugs since 1996, had even been convicted in two cases.

“Harjinder turned to crime in his teenage years and has also been convicted previously. Both are currently on parole, yet returned to drug peddling,” he said.

They were produced in court on Saturday and sent to two-day remand. Police are investigating the source and destination of the contraband recovered from the duo.

Similarly, Sanjay Chawla, alias Sanju, 27, a driver with a printing press, was arrested near Harkrishan Public School, New Janta Nagar.

A resident of New Janta Nagar, Chawla was found carrying 409gm heroin in a Hyundai i20 car, which was also impounded. He was sent to five-day police remand by a court.

Separate cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act have been registered against the accused at the STF station in Mohali.