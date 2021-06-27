Two cops injured as miscreants attack police party in Karnal

Two officials of the Karnal police sustained injuries as some miscreants allegedly attacked them near Nissing village in district.

The police team had received information about possibility of a clash between two groups. When the police tried to stop them, they attacked the cops, damaged the official vehicle and fled the spot.

The injured cops were rushed to hospital and were discharged after first aid.

Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia said they got information that members of two groups may clash following their posts on social media and cops reached the spot.

Some miscreants attacked them and two cops sustained minor injuries. According to the police, an FIR has been registered under Section 323 and 353 of the IPC against unknown accused and investigation is on to arrest them.

Police have also rounded up some people for interrogation.

7 BOOKED FOR MISBEHAVING WITH COPS

In another incident, the Karnal police have booked seven people for allegedly misbehaving with cops during the night domination at Basthali village in district.

The cops alleged that the accused were under the influence of liquor, parked their car in the middle of the road and were abusing each other near the police checkpost.

When police tried to pacify them, they misbehaved with the cops and abused them.

As per the complaint filed by cops, accused Sanjeev Kumar, Ranjit Singh, Sumit Kumar, Ravi, Shishpal, Surender Kumar and Narender Kumar allegedly clashed with the police.

They have been booked under Sections 353, 332 and 160 of the IPC and Sections 72 C(a) of the Excise Act.

SIX BOOKED FOR MANHANDLING COPS

ROHTAK Police on Sunday booked six persons by name and others for allegedly attacking their vehicle when they had gone to Kalanaur in Rohtak.

Sub-inspector Bhagat Ram said he and other cops went to Kalanaur after receiving inputs about the presence of Vikas alias Matri and Lalit alias Tubi, of Samain village, who were accused of killing co-village Rohit a few days back.

“When we reached there, a group of men including Jagta, his son Sachin, Satpal, Kirtan, Mandroop, Shoba and others started pelting stones at our vehicle. They abused us and tried to manhandle our team,” he said.

“In the mean time, both the murder accused managed to flee the spot. When Jagta and his son started beating up head constable Rakesh Kumar, Kumar opened fire in the air in self defence,” he added.

The Kalanur police have booked Jagta, Sachin, Satpal, Kirtan, Mandroop, Shoba and others under Sections 186, 332, 353, 307 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.