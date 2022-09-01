Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two dead, five missing as boat capsizes in Ghazipur

others
Published on Sep 01, 2022 12:19 AM IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the mishap and directed Ghazipur district administration to render all possible help to the people affected in the boat tragedy.

A flooded locality in Varanasi. (Rajesh Kumar/ht (Pic for representation))
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Two people were killed and five others, including children, went missing after a boat carrying over 20 people, mostly flood-hit people and labourers, capsized in an area under Rewtipur police station in Ghazipur district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Shiv Shankar alias Dablu Guar (40) and Nagina Paswan (50).

Confirming the mishap, superintendent of police (SP), Ghazipur, Rohan P Botre said the incident was reported in the afternoon. According to reports, those on-board the boat hailed from Athhatha village of Ghazipur.

Some locals said as the boat was nearing the village, it got somehow damaged and the water started seeping in. “It caused panic among the passengers and in no time the boat turned upside down,” a local said.

With the help of locals and the administration, around 16 people onboard were rescued. The Ghazipur district administration has pressed divers to trace those missing.

