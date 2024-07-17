Two die during Moharram processions in U.P.

A youth was electrocuted in Pratapgarh district and one person died during treatment in Sant Kabeer Nagar, during Moharram observances, on Wednesday. Moharram procession being taken out in old city area of Chioek in Prayagraj on Wednesday (HT Photo)

In Pratapgarh, a youth died after the metal pipe of the Alam (flag) came in contact with railway electricity line at Babuganj railway crossing.

The tazia procession was taken out from Miya Ka Purwa and was being taken to Karbala. The procession was at Babuganj railway crossing when Wasif, 30, carrying the Alam on a metal pipe, came in contact with a live electricity line. Wasif was taken to CHC Kunda where he was declared dead on arrival.

In Gorakhpur, at least three people were electrocuted during a Tazia procession in Sant Kabir Nagar, out of which, one died during treatment.

Officials said that the incident occurred near the railway crossing when a Tazia came in contact with high tension electric wire.