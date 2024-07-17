 Two die during Moharram processions in U.P. - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two die during Moharram processions in U.P.

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj/gorakhpur
Jul 17, 2024 10:34 PM IST

Both incidents took place when people came in contact with high-tension railway electricity lines passing overhead

A youth was electrocuted in Pratapgarh district and one person died during treatment in Sant Kabeer Nagar, during Moharram observances, on Wednesday.

Moharram procession being taken out in old city area of Chioek in Prayagraj on Wednesday (HT Photo)
Moharram procession being taken out in old city area of Chioek in Prayagraj on Wednesday (HT Photo)

In Pratapgarh, a youth died after the metal pipe of the Alam (flag) came in contact with railway electricity line at Babuganj railway crossing.

The tazia procession was taken out from Miya Ka Purwa and was being taken to Karbala. The procession was at Babuganj railway crossing when Wasif, 30, carrying the Alam on a metal pipe, came in contact with a live electricity line. Wasif was taken to CHC Kunda where he was declared dead on arrival.

In Gorakhpur, at least three people were electrocuted during a Tazia procession in Sant Kabir Nagar, out of which, one died during treatment.

Officials said that the incident occurred near the railway crossing when a Tazia came in contact with high tension electric wire.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Two die during Moharram processions in U.P.
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On