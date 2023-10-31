Two drones, 7kg heroin, recovered in Tarn Taran, Amritsar
In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered two drones and 7kg heroin near the Pakistan border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran, officials said on Monday.
On a specific information, the BSF and police launched a joint search operation on Sunday evening on the outskirts of Kalash Havelian village in Tarn Taran and recovered a packet containing 3kg of contraband, suspected to be heroin, in a semi-burnt condition. The search team also recovered 4 rounds of .30 mm hanging from a drone from a field, according to a statement.
On Sunday afternoon, the BSF police recovered a drone from outskirts of Nestha village in Amritsar district. The recovered drone is a quadcopter (assembled).
In another operation at Kalsian village in Tarn Taran, the search teams recovered 4kg of heroin from a field.
On Monday evening, a damaged drone was recovered from a field adjacent to village Attari in Amritsar district, according to a statement.