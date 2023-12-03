Two held for impersonating U.P. CM’s OSD

LUCKNOW: Two men have been booked and arrested for allegedly impersonating chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD), using their own mobile number, and resorting to indecent language and threats. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File)

Speaking about the case, Gautam Palli SHO Rikesh Kumar Singh said, “The men were charged under Indian Penal Code sections 419 (cheat by personation), 420 (cheating), and 507 (criminal intimidation) in the FIR filed at Gautam Palli police station on Friday (December 1), following which they were arrested on Saturday night.”

As per the police, the two suspects, identified as Ved Prakash Mishra, 23, and Sandeep Singh, both hailing from Khukhundu, Deoria, were arrested in Deoria.

Complainant Sanjeev Singh, OSD to CM Yogi Adityanath, lodged a written complaint with the Gautam Palli police, reporting that the culprits, utilizing three mobile numbers, employed indecent language and attempted to threaten individuals while posing as OSD to exert pressure on them.

“On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered, and IPC section 419 (cheating) was included after the arrest of the accused,” the SHO explained. He further disclosed that initial interrogation indicated the accused attempted to pressure certain government officials in a government department to facilitate transfers for others. Those under pressure informed the OSD, who subsequently reported the matter to the police. “However, we are still investigating the specific department on which they applied pressure,” he added.