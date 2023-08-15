Two personnel of Jharkhand Jaguar Force killed in gunfight with Maoists: Police

Two personnel of the Jharkhand Jaguar Force of the state police were killed in a gunfight with alleged Maoists in West Singhbhum district on Monday night, police officials said.

The joint team was returning after search operation when Maoists ambushed the Jharkhand Jaguar battalion. (Representative file image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Two jawans of Jharkhand Jaguar - sub inspector Amit Tiwari and constable Gautam Kumar have been martyred in an encounter with the Misir Besra squad in the jungles under Tonto police station area in West Singhbhum district late last night. The operation against the naxalites is going on and will continue till we flush them out or neutralize,” Amol Venukant Homkar, inspector general (operation), Jharkhand police told HT.

Police officials familiar with the operation said the encounter took place in Tumbahata jungles under Tonto police station area when joint team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jharkhand Jaguar were returning after combing operation last night.

Also Read:4 wanted Maoists carrying reward of ₹20 lakh surrender in Dantewada

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The joint team was returning after search operation when Maoists ambushed the Jharkhand Jaguar battalion. Amit Tiwari and Gautam Kumar died on the spot after being hit. Our forces retaliated but the Maoists managed to flee,” a police officer said

JJ sub inspector Tiwari hailed from Palamu district of Jharkhand whose son’s birthday was three days ago and scheduled to return home after Monday’s operation to celebrate.

Similarly, constable Kumar got into the forces after his retirement on compassionate grounds following his father’s death.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON