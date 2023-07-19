4 wanted Maoists carrying reward of 20 lakh surrender in Dantewada

RAIPUR: Two Maoist couples surrendered before a joint team of senior police officers in the Dantewada district of Bastar region, police said on Tuesday. Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The four collectively carried a reward of ₹20 lakh, a statement by the Dantewada superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Rai said.

Rai identified the four as Chhotu Mandavi, a section commander of Battalion number 1 Technical Team, his wife Lakhme Kunjan, who was with the south sub zonal bureau, and Kosa Mandavi, a deputy commander and his wife Aayte Midiyami.

The police statement said the four Maoists decided to surrender in view of the Chhattisgarh government’s “rehabilitation policy” and the district police’s ‘come back home campaign’ on Monday evening. They surrendered in the presence of Dantewada SP, Dantewada deputy inspector general (DIG) Kamlochan Kashyap and Central Reserve Police Force DIG Vikas Kataria.

Citing interrogation of the four Maoists, the statement also attributed their decision to surrender to the rapid expansion of security infrastructure in the dense jungles which has weakened the banned outfit’s grip in the area.

“For the last few years, cadres of battalion/division/area committee level are deserting the organization and running away at frequent intervals. At present, there is a feeling of mistrust towards the senior Maoist cadres. Surrendered Maoists will be given an incentive amount of ₹25,000 each,” Rai said in the statement.

