Kanpur, A 15-year-old boy among two people were killed and several others injured after a massive fire engulfed a five-storey residential building in the densely populated Patkapur area here on Monday, with trapped residents using sarees, dhotis and bedsheets as ropes to escape the blaze. Two killed as fire engulfs Kanpur building, residents escape using sarees, dhotis

Dozens of residents were trapped inside the building as thick smoke filled the building and blocked its narrow staircase, forcing some to jump from balconies while others climbed down using makeshift ropes.

The fire broke out around 4.30 am at Radhika Apartment in Ramnarayan Bazaar, Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal told PTI.

He added that in a desperate bid to escape, some residents jumped from balconies, while others used sarees, dhotis and bedsheets as ropes to climb down to an adjoining building.

The deceased were identified as Rakhi Sahu and Pranjul Batham .

While Pranjul was burnt alive, Rakhi died after jumping from the third floor and landing on Vaibhav Gupta, who was standing below, an official said.

Gupta sustained serious spinal injuries and was referred to the neurology department of Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital for treatment.

According to doctors at Ursala Hospital, four people were brought there following the incident, two of them dead.

Pranjul's mother, Neeta, suffered around 40 per cent burns and was stated to be critical. Gupta and two other injured persons were also undergoing treatment.

Police Commissioner Lal, who visited the site, said the fire control room received information about the blaze at 4.54 am. Fire tenders and teams from the Latouche Road and Colonelganj fire stations were rushed to the spot.

Firefighters found the ground-floor parking area, where several two-wheelers were parked, engulfed in flames, with thick smoke spreading through the building. Eight people trapped inside were rescued and taken to hospital, he said.

The building has 12 flats and houses around 50-60 people.

According to the residents, the building was constructed around two years ago. It has only one narrow staircase and is located in a lane barely six to seven feet wide, making rescue operations difficult.

The adjoining two-storey house became an escape route for several residents as they climbed down and crossed over to its rooftop using wooden planks and pieces of cloth to save themselves.

Mahesh Tiwari, a third-floor resident, said he woke up to the commotion and found smoke and flames spreading as soon as he opened his door.

"We had no option but to escape through the adjoining building. We used a dhoti to climb down from the third floor to the second floor and then crossed over to the neighbouring rooftop using a wooden plank," Tiwari said.

Another resident, Surendra Kashyap, said residents arranged ladders and wooden planks to rescue around 10-12 people. Several others reportedly jumped from balconies in panic and sustained injuries.

Assistant CP Amit Pandey said some residents escaped by climbing over the walls of adjoining houses, while fire brigade personnel rescued the remaining occupants. Those rescued included women, children and an elderly person.

Police suspect a short circuit may have triggered the fire, but the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.

The tragedy has raised serious questions over fire safety and construction norms in the congested locality.

Residents alleged that the apartment lacked basic fire safety arrangements and claimed that repeated calls to the emergency helpline 112 went unanswered for a considerable time.

They demanded an immediate inspection of multi-storey buildings in the area to check compliance with approved building plans and fire safety norms.

They also sought compensation for the victims' families and the injured, besides fixing responsibility for the incident.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.