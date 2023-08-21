News / Cities / Others / Odisha: Two dead, 11 injured as speeding car rams into them in Ganjam

Odisha: Two dead, 11 injured as speeding car rams into them in Ganjam

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 21, 2023 12:43 PM IST

Two people, including a woman, were killed in Ganjam district of Odisha when a speeding car rammed into them on Monday morning when they were on their way to a temple.

Representational image.
Police officials said 17 kanwariyas were carrying holy water from Rushikulya river in Aska to Tadakeswar temple in Arakhpur village when a speeding car rammed into them, killing one on the spot while another passed away during treatment at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

The deceased were identified as Anita Swain (35) and Mukuna Behera (32). While Anita died on the spot, Mukuna succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Those injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital and are said to be stable. All of them hail from Arakhapur village in Buguda block of the district.

The victims were rescued by locals and rushed to the Aska Sub-divisional Hospital.

The police have impounded the vehicle and started an investigation into the incident.

Monday, August 21, 2023
