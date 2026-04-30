Two killed in Bhojpur road accident

Two friends lost their lives after an out-of-control pickup truck crushed them to death on the Patna-Buxar four-lane highway near the New Koilwar six-lane bridge in Bhojpur district’s Koilwar police station area on Wednesday morning, police said.

Representative image. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sujit Singh, 34, and Amit Kumar, 26, were returning home to Katesar village under Bihta police station area of Patna district on a bike after attending a wedding ceremony in Mahuli village, under the jurisdiction of Mufussil police station area when the incident took place.

The driver fled the scene with the pickup truck soon after. While Amit died on the spot, Sujit died en route to Koilwar CHC. Police sent the bodies to Ara Sadar Hospital for post-mortem. Koilwar SHO Narottam Chandra said an investigation is underway.

“We have received a complaint from Amit’s father Nanda Mahto and forwarded the details to the Ara traffic police station. A case will be registered there under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on Mahto’s recorded statement,” Chandra added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Sujit used to run a cyber cafe in Katesar Bazaar near Ara and Amit worked at a local cafe. Both of them had gone to attend the wedding of Sujit’s niece which took place on Tuesday,” said Karan Kumar, the victim’s neighbour and friend. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Sujit used to run a cyber cafe in Katesar Bazaar near Ara and Amit worked at a local cafe. Both of them had gone to attend the wedding of Sujit’s niece which took place on Tuesday,” said Karan Kumar, the victim’s neighbour and friend. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

wedding ceremony See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON