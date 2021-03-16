Two Ludhiana men held for sexually assaulting minor neighbours

Two cases of sexual assault on minor girls by their neighbours were reported from the labour quarters at Focal Point and Meharban areas.

In the first case, a 40-year-old labourer was arrested for raping his six-year-old neighbour after inviting her to play in Neechi Mangli.

The accused has been identified as Rohit Singh, who is unmarried and lives alone in a rented room at the labour quarters.

The minor girl’s mother told the police that while her daughter was returning from tuition classes on Monday evening, Rohit took her to his room to play with her. Suddenly, people heard the girl’s screams and on rushing to Rohit’s room, caught him raping her. The girl was rescued, but the accused managed to make good his escape.

Inspector Davinder Sharma, station house officer (SHO), Focal Point police station, said a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act had been registered against the accused, who was arrested on Tuesday. He will be produced in court on Wednesday.

Father of two held for rape bid on 5-year-old

In a similar case, a 35-year-old man was nabbed for trying to a rape a five-year-old girl in his locality at Ekta Colony.

According to the child’s mother, her daughter was taking bath in the common bathroom of the labour quarters, when a local, Pappu Rai, ventured in and tried to rape her. As the girl raised the alarm, people gathered there, prompting Rai to flee.

However, he was arrested soon after as the police were informed.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harjeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused was a labourer and father of two children.

He has been booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 511 (attempt to commit an offence) of the IPC and Section 8 (sexual assault) of the POCSO Act at the Meharban police station.

The accused was produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to one-day police custody.