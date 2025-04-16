Menu Explore
Two Maoists, carrying 13 lakh bounty, killed in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar: Police

ByS Kareemuddin
Apr 16, 2025 04:10 PM IST

Police said that the encounter took place on Tuesday evening in a forest of Kilam-Bargum villages along the border of Kondagaon and Narayanpur districts

Two Maoists, carrying a collective reward of 13 lakh, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, police said on Wednesday.

So far, bodies of two Maoists, along with one AK-47 rifle and explosives have been recovered from the spot. (Representative file photo)
So far, bodies of two Maoists, along with one AK-47 rifle and explosives have been recovered from the spot. (Representative file photo)

Police said that the encounter took place on Tuesday evening in a forest of Kilam-Bargum villages along the border of Kondagaon and Narayanpur districts.

“A joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters, both units of the state police were out for anti-naxal operation following the input of presence of Maoists. When the team reached near Maoists they started firing and the encounter starred,” said Inspector General of police (IGP), Bastar range, Sunderaj P said.

So far, bodies of two Maoists, along with one AK-47 rifle and explosives have been recovered from the spot, he said, adding the search operation was underway in the area.

The deceased have been identified as Haldar, a Maoist commander and member of the east Bastar division of Maoists, and Rame, an area committee member, the IG saidm

Haldar and Rame carried rewards of 8 lakh and 5 lakh, respectively, on their heads, he said.

