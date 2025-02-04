Maoists kill 2 villagers accusing them of being police informers in Chhattisgarh
Feb 04, 2025 04:55 PM IST
Police said that unidentified Naxalites attacked the two villagers in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district using a sharp-edged weapon and both the victims died on the spot
Raipur: The Maoists killed two men in a village in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Monday night accusing them of being police informers, police said on Tuesday.
The incident occurred in Bugdicheru village under the Tarrem police station area.
A police officer said that unidentified Naxalites attacked the two villagers, identified as Karam Raju (32) and Madvi Munna (27), using a sharp-edged weapon and both the victims died on the spot.
Earlier on January 26, Naxalites killed a 41-year-old man in the Bhairamgarh area of Bijapur, accusing him of leaking information about the outlawed CPI (Maoist).
On January 16, a 48-year-old man was killed by Naxalites in the Mirtur area of Bijapur on suspicion of being a police informer.
According to police, 68 civilians were killed last year in separate incidents of Naxal violence in the Bastar region, which comprises seven districts, including Bijapur.
Recommended Topics
News / Cities / Other Cities /
Maoists kill 2 villagers accusing them of being police informers in Chhattisgarh
See Less