Maoists kill 2 villagers accusing them of being police informers in Chhattisgarh

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 04, 2025 04:55 PM IST

Police said that unidentified Naxalites attacked the two villagers in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district using a sharp-edged weapon and both the victims died on the spot

Raipur: The Maoists killed two men in a village in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Monday night accusing them of being police informers, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, 68 civilians were killed last year in separate incidents of Naxal violence in the Bastar region. (Representational image)
The incident occurred in Bugdicheru village under the Tarrem police station area.

A police officer said that unidentified Naxalites attacked the two villagers, identified as Karam Raju (32) and Madvi Munna (27), using a sharp-edged weapon and both the victims died on the spot.

Earlier on January 26, Naxalites killed a 41-year-old man in the Bhairamgarh area of Bijapur, accusing him of leaking information about the outlawed CPI (Maoist).

On January 16, a 48-year-old man was killed by Naxalites in the Mirtur area of Bijapur on suspicion of being a police informer.

According to police, 68 civilians were killed last year in separate incidents of Naxal violence in the Bastar region, which comprises seven districts, including Bijapur.

