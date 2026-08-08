Two Prayagraj residents lose over 9 lakh in separate cyber fraud cases

: Two residents of Prayagraj were allegedly duped of more than ₹9 lakh in separate cyber fraud cases, police said. Complaints have been lodged at the Cantonment and Dhoomanganj police stations, and investigations are underway to trace the accused and recover the money.

The caller claimed that his gas connection would be disconnected unless he completed an update process. (For representation only)

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According to police, KN Maurya, a resident of Ashok Nagar under the Cantonment police station area, received a phone call from fraudsters posing as representatives of Adani Gas. The caller claimed that his gas connection would be disconnected unless he completed an update process.

Maurya was sent a link and asked to pay a service charge of ₹13. While making the payment through the link, unauthorised online transactions worth ₹81,900 were carried out using his credit card.

In another case, Shivanshu Singh, a resident of Neem Sarai under the Dhoomanganj police station area, allegedly lost ₹8,17,815 to cyber fraudsters who promised high returns through online investment schemes. Police said the fraudsters convinced him to transfer money in several instalments between July 31 and August 5. Believing he would earn substantial profits, Singh transferred the money from his bank accounts before realising that he had been cheated.

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{{^usCountry}} Police have registered complaints in both cases and launched investigations to identify the fraudsters and recover the stolen money. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have registered complaints in both cases and launched investigations to identify the fraudsters and recover the stolen money. {{/usCountry}}

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