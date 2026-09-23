Two tuskers stray from herd, injure two Kheri farmers

Two wild elephants strayed from their herd and injured two farmers, guarding their crops near Bhairampur village in the Belrayan forest range of Dudhwa buffer zone on Tuesday night, forest officials said on Wednesday.

Belrayan range forest officials inspecting the spot after wild elephants’ attack on Tuesday night. (HT Photo)

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The injured farmers, Ram Kumar Chauhan, 40, and Ladi Chauhan, 30, both residents of Bhairampur village under Singahi police limits were taken to Nighasan Community Health Centre.

Belrayan range officer (RO) Bhupendra Singh said Ram Kumar sustained fractures and was referred to the district hospital after initial treatment at the Nighasan CHC while Ladi, who suffered minor injuries, was discharged after treatment.

The condition of both farmers was reported to be out of danger, he added.

Sub divisional officer (SDO), Nighasan, Manoj Tiwari said a herd of four elephants from neighbouring Nepal had been reported to be roaming in the area for the past few days.

He added that in view of their movements, Dudhwa National Park (DNP) and buffer zone teams were regularly sharing information about their location and movements.

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{{^usCountry}} “Two tuskers somehow strayed from the herd and reached Bhairampur, where crop fields are close to the forest where they attacked the two farmers,” Tiwari said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Two tuskers somehow strayed from the herd and reached Bhairampur, where crop fields are close to the forest where they attacked the two farmers,” Tiwari said. {{/usCountry}}

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