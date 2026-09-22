Two villagers injured in a big cat attack in south Kheri

Two villagers were injured in an attack by a big cat, suspected to be a tiger, in Maheshpur (Mohammadi) range of south Kheri forest division, late on Sunday night.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

Both were fortunate enough to have survived the attack with injuries on their hands and legs and their condition reported to be out of danger.

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Range officer Nirbhay Pratap Shahi told Hindustan Times that the injured persons were identified as Dhani Ram and Triveni Sahay, residents of Asharfiganj village.

Shahi said that the duo was passing by dense sugarcane fields on either side of the road, late on Sunday night, on a bike, when a big cat, suspected to be a tiger and crossing the road, confronted them and suddenly charged at them.

However, the speeding bike saved them from severe attack with injuries just to their legs and hands.

Both were rushed to a local hospital where treatment was provided and both were reported to be safe.

On information, divisional forest officer (DFO), south Kheri Tapas Mihir rushed to the spot and inspected the scene. Mihir confirmed the attack, however, he said due to the wet and muddy terrain following the recent rains, the big cat could not be ascertained if it was a tiger or a leopard. As movement of tigers in big numbers has been reported in this area, villagers described the attack as by a tiger, he added.

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