Two dead, 19 injured as loader truck overturns

Two women died, and 19 others were injured when a loader truck going to Ghuisarnath Dham overturned in Lalganj area of Pratapgarh district on Friday. The injured were rushed to the district trauma centre where three persons with serious injuries were referred to district hospital.

The residents of Lalupatti village of Sangramgarh were going to Ghuisarnath Dham on loader of one Manoj when the accident took place. The vehicle had reached near Verma trisection of Varanasi - Lucknow Highway when the rear gate of the loader broke. The people in the loader truck started falling, the driver lost control of the steering wheel and the vehicle overturned. Locals and police rushed to the spot and admitted the injured to trauma centre where Anshu Devi, 34, and Khushbu, 18, were declared dead on arrival.

Three seriously injured people identified as Nisha, Rajkali and Rishi were referred to district hospital by the doctors.

In another incident, blood-stained body of a youth was found on the road near Subedarganj Railway Station on Friday morning. Dhumanganj police reached the spot and carried out investigations. The youth had injury marks on his head, but his identity is still to be established, police said.

Help from locals is being taken to identify the youth following which further investigations will be carried out, police added.

Meanwhile, locals in the area raised suspicion that the youth was murdered by unknown assailants late Thursday night. They claimed that something was stuffed in the youth’s mouth. However, police officials claimed that the youth may be a drug addict and died after he was hit by some speeding vehicle. Exact circumstances of youth’s death could be ascertained only after postmortem examination.

Cattle smugglers open fire on police team in Kaushambi

Cattle smugglers opened fire on the police team when cornered, in Kaushambi on Thursday night. The bullet hit the police vehicle. The cattle smugglers fled leaving their vehicle behind, police officials said while adding that a combing operation has been launched to nab them.

SHO of Sarai Akil police station Vinit Singh and his team gave a chase to cattle smugglers late Thursday night following a tip off. Charwa police also installed barricading in a bid to stop the cattle smugglers. Near Kaju village, the police team reached close to their vehicle when the cattle smugglers opened fire. ASP Samar Bahadur said the cattle smugglers fired two shots. One of the bullets hit the bonnet of police vehicle. The cattle smugglers fled when the police team took cover to save themselves. Police seized the vehicle in which a buffalo was found. An FIR has been registered against the accused and multiple police teams are carrying out raids for their arrest, he added.

