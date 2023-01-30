Two-day state mourning in Odisha over death of minister Naba Das

Beginning Monday, Odisha government announced state mourning till Tuesday as a mark of respect for former health and family welfare minister Naba Kishore Das who was allegedly shot dead by a policeman in Jharsuguda district on Sunday.

Das, who had gone to Brajarajnagar town of Jharsuguda district to attend a few functions was shot on his chest by assistant sub-inspector Gopal Das while getting out of his car and died hours later during treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The post-mortem on his body was conducted at the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar late on Sunday night.

A home department notification said the national flag will be flown at half-mast in the state capital and at the place where the funeral will take place.

On Monday morning, a guard of honour was accorded by police to the mortal remains of Das at his residence.

Several dignitaries including Odisha governor Dr Ganeshi Lal paid their last respects.

The mortal remains of Das will be taken from Bhubaneswar to his residence at Jharsuguda on Monday.

Later in the day, his mortal remains will be taken in procession to his native village Kherual village for the last rites with full state honour.

Three ministers of the Odisha government will attend the funeral on Tuesday on behalf of the government.

Meanwhile, the seven-member of the state CID team continued to interrogate the police ASI and examined the scene of crime as well as the weapon with which he fired at the minister.

A 38-year-old supporter of Das who was injured in the firing was admitted to VIMSAR medical college in Sambalpur and is undergoing treatment.

