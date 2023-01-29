Home / India News / Who was Odisha minister Naba Das who died after being shot by a cop? 10 things

Who was Odisha minister Naba Das who died after being shot by a cop? 10 things

india news
Published on Jan 29, 2023 09:47 PM IST

The second-richest minister of Odisha, Naba Das had 80 vehicles and properties worth ₹34 crore, a PTI report said.

Odisha health minister Naba Das was shot at by a cop on Sunday afternoon. The reason is not yet known. (ANI)
Odisha health minister Naba Das was shot at by a cop on Sunday afternoon. The reason is not yet known. (ANI)
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Odisha minister Naba Kishore Das died on Sunday evening hours after he was shot by Gopal Das, an assistant sub-inspector. Gopal had no known enmity with the health minister but was suffering from mental disorder, his wife revealed. Gopal in the custody of the police is being interrogated and the motive of the attack is yet to be ascertained. The incident took place at around 12.30pm when the minister was on his way to attend an event. The bullet that was fired at him entered and exited his body after injuring his heart and left lung. In a video captured immediately after the attack, Naba Das can be seen collapsing at the gate of his car. Read | Cop who shot Odisha minister Naba Das suffered from mental disorder: Wife

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to his family and expressed sadness over his sudden death.

Here are 10 things to know about Odisha minister Naba Das:

1. Naba Das became the health minister of Naveen Patnaik's government in June 2022.

2. Naba Das was a long-time Congressman before he joined the BJD before 2019 elections.

3. His entry into politics was during his college days at Sambalpur's Gangadhar Mehr College, where he studied law. He was the students' union president there.

4. Naba Das became the vice president of Odisha NSUI and Odisha Youth Congress.

5. Naba Das won the first state election from Jharsuguda in 2009 on a Congress ticket by defeating BJP candidate Kishore Kumar Mohanty.

6. His winning streak was steady despite the BJP wave until in 2019 when Naba Das joined the BJP before the elections.

7. A close confidant of chief minister Naveen Patnaik, the 60-year-old was the second richest minister in the state.

8. Naba Das became the health minister in 2019 and retained his portfolio even after Naveen Patnaik's cabinet overhaul.

9. The health minister is survived by wife Minati Das and a son and a daughter.

10. Naba Das had properties worth 34 crore. He was believed to have owned 80 vehicles.

(With inputs from PTI and bureau)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha
odisha
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out