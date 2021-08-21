Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
U-16 inter-district cricket tourney: Amritsar bundles out Ludhiana for 139 on first day of semi-finals

Varundeep of Amritsar team took five crucial wickets giving away just 35 runs in 29 overs while, Jaskirat Singh took four wickets for 48 runs in 16 overs
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Captain Shabd Tangri was the top scorer with 55 runs, which included five boundaries (Representative photo)

Host team Ludhiana was bundled out for 139 runs by Amritsar on the first day of the semi-final of the under- 16 inter- district cricket tournament played at GRD Global Education institute.

Captain Shabd Tangri was the top scorer with 55 runs, which included five boundaries. Karanveer Rana and Soham Baggan pitched in with 29 and 23 runs, respectively.

Varundeep of Amritsar team took five crucial wickets giving away just 35 runs in 29 overs while, Jaskirat Singh took four wickets for 48 runs in 16 overs.

In response, Amritsar scored 64 runs for the loss of two wickets in 35 overs. Rishabh Gupta and Varinder Viru were still batting with 28 and 29 runs, respectively.

