Prayagraj Smart City initiative: Ullas to add some joy to twilight years

To improve the quality of life of senior citizens and promote their physical and mental well-being a well-equipped ‘senior care centre’ will soon be set up here under the Prayagraj Smart City Mission. This is the first such initiative in Uttar Pradesh.

Depending on the success of this centre, the model would be replicated not only in Prayagraj but other cities too, to offer a place where the elderly may relax and have their own space, informed officials.

These centres would be named “Ullas”, a joyful place for senior citizens, where they would be able to interact with people of their own age groups, form bonds and indulge in recreational and group activities like indoor sports and yoga, besides reading books and watching TV, the officials shared.

The Prayagraj Smart City Limited has already invited the ‘request for proposal’ (RFP) from interested parties to set up the first of these facilities and plans to open the technical bids on May 15.

“The first of its kind ‘senior care centre’ is aimed at improving the quality of life of senior citizens. An individual who is 60 years of age or older is, by definition, called a senior citizen. As per the Census of India 2011, Uttar Pradesh comprises 0.29 crore senior citizens who live in urban areas. Most of the senior citizens who are not engaged in any professional activities (service or business) usually have a daily routine that slowly becomes monotonous, dulls their spirit and negatively impacts their physical and mental health. These are the issues that this and other centres like it are expected to address,” shared a senior official of Prayagraj Smart City Ltd.

The ‘project brief’ of the RFP, a copy of which is with HT, points out that urbanisation has been one of the causes for changing family structures and demography of our society. Whether living in the same city or moving to larger cities to fulfil their career aspirations, the working generation is busy meeting the requirements of jobs, travel, economic needs and family duties, running from pillar to post. In such situations, elderly/senior citizens stay unaccompanied at home with limited means to connect with people and necessary resources, it notes.

Further, it is often difficult for them to depend on technological solutions which leave them even more isolated in the urban areas. For instance, even in case of smallest of medical emergencies, an elderly person has to wait for support. These circumstances lead to a sense of isolation, despondency and insecurity among the elderly, the RFP explains.

Interestingly, there are parks for senior citizens called ‘Arboriculture and Maintenance of Park for Senior Citizens and Yoga’ that are also being set up in Prayagraj to develop play zone and separate segments with yoga for senior citizen. Play zone will be constructed within the existing Barsana Park in Jhalwa area of the city. Developing a playing space which is accessible and enjoyed by senior citizens assisting in their overall development has also been envisaged.

