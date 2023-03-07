Umesh Pal murder: Muslim hostel in Prayagraj sealed after arrest of an accused

All 107 rooms of the Muslim Boarding House (MBH), were sealed by teams of police and district administration on Monday.

Rooms being sealed inside the Muslim Boarding House hostel in Prayagraj on Monday. (HT photo)

MBH, was in news after police arrested a LLB student, Sadaqat Khan, in connection with the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal, who was killed in broad daylight along with two of his police guards on February 24.

MBH that belongs to a trust called Muslim Literary Association and mostly houses Allahabad University (AU) students.

Officials said Sadaqat was an illegal inmate of MBH and had forcefully occupied room number 36.

“He was earlier removed from the hostel and his room was locked. However, after few days he reoccupied the room after breaking the lock,” said MBH superintendent Irfan Ahmed Khan.

Sadaqat had suffered injuries while trying to escape from police custody on February 27. This had happened when he was taken to his hostel room as part of the police investigation. He was later admitted to a hospital while the police seized a pistol and few live bullets from his room.

“We had met the district and police administration a couple of days back and requested them to remove all those staying illegally,” said MBH secretary and city businessman, Barkat Ali.

“The MBH inmates were informed on Sunday that they had to vacate their rooms by Monday noon. Today’s action (sealing of hostel) is a result of our request,” said Khan who confirmed that all 107 MBH rooms had been sealed.

Around half a dozen inmates who were present in MBH when the police arrived were asked to vacate rooms. The hostel was sealed in the presence of select AU faculty including proctor prof Harsh Kumar. The media too was present during the sealing exercise.

The belongings of those who weren’t present however weren’t removed from their rooms.

“How can we just throw away the belongings of inmates? They were asked to vacate the room today and come again after Eid (April 23). We will verify the documents of each student. Those with proper documents and whose fees is paid will be allowed entry,” said Khan.

MB House was founded by Jang Bahdur Moulana Samiullah Khan in 1892 to promote community education in the region.