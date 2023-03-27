Umesh Pal murder: Police draw strategy for speedy conviction of Atiq, Ashraf

As part of the crackdown against mafiosi-politician and former MP Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf, a former legislator, the police have now begun pursuing cases being heard in courts against them in a bid to win conviction.

Ahmedabad: Prayagraj Police with jailed-mafia Atiq Ahmed outside Sabarmati Central Jail as he is being shifted to Prayagraj.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though Atiq has around 100 cases registered against him and Ashraf has 50 cases, they are yet to get convicted in any of them.

On the instructions of the government, Prayagraj police have enhanced efforts to get Atiq and his brother Ashraf convicted in criminal cases lodged against them. The complainants and witnesses are being provided security by police to make them feel safe, said a senior police officer aware of the development.

Even as verdict in case of lawyer Umesh Pal’s abduction is to be pronounced on March 28, police are also pursuing old criminal cases against Atiq and Ashraf as well, he added.

Also Read| Umesh Pal murder: Atiq’s two minor sons in child protection home, police inform court

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recent years have witnessed MP/MLA court of Prayagraj convicting around half-a-dozen former and current elected representatives including the Karwaria brothers and even UP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ in different cases.

On August 13, 1996 Jawahar Yadav aka Jawahar Pandit was gunned down in Civil Lines. Sophisticated AK 47 rifle was used for the first time in Prayagraj in the attack. An FIR was lodged against Karwaria brothers in connection with the murder and investigations were carried out multiple times by police and other agencies. In November 2019, MP MLA court awarded life imprisonment to former MP Kapilmuni Karwaria, former MLA Surajbhan Karwaria, Udaybhan Karwaria and others. The three brothers were in different political parties.

Also Read| Umesh Pal murder: Prayagraj police send arrest alerts for accused to seven states

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MP MLA magistrate court sentenced five years of imprisonment and imposed fine on former Bhadohi MLA Vijay Mishra for alleged firing during an election rally in Phulpur in 2009. Vijay Mishra’s gunner and two others were injured in the firing. Investigations had revealed that Mishra’s police gunner’s carbine was used for firing. The carbine was later recovered from Mishra who has other cases of murder, abduction and rape registered against him.

Likewise, the MP /MLA court sentenced one year of imprisonment to cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ last year in connection with a case registered against him during 2014 Lok Sabha elections. On May 3, 2014 there was a clash during public meeting organised by Samajwadi Party MP Kunwar Reoti Raman Singh. A case was registered against Nandi and his supporters at Muthiganj police station on complaint of Samajwadi Party worker Venkatraman Shukla. Nandi also lodged a cross FIR against Reoti Raman Singh and his supporters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another case, Samajwadi Party MLA Vijma Yadav has also been sentenced to one and a half years of imprisonment by special court in connection with a case lodged against her around 22 years ago. On September 21, 2000 a child died in road mishap at Sahson crossing. The villagers staged a protest with the body on the road. It is alleged that MLA and her 14 supporters incited the crowd to attack police team with firearms and explosives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON