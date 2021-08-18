Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Under depression, Ludhiana schoolteacher ends her life
others

Under depression, Ludhiana schoolteacher ends her life

The woman, 46, was unmarried and is survived by her ailing mother. Her father had passed away long time back and her brother had died about three years ago. In the note, she asked her mother for “forgiveness” for leaving her all alone.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 01:45 AM IST
After returning from school around 1pm, the women went to her room and later some neighbours saw her engulfed in the flames on the terrace of the house. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Hours after returning home, a schoolteacher ended her life by setting herself ablaze on the terrace of her house in Kundanpuri area. She taught at a private school on Hambran Road.

Police later recovered a suicide note, in which she stated that she was suffering from depression.

The woman, 46, was unmarried and is survived by her ailing mother. Her father had passed away long time back and her brother had died about three years ago. In the note, she asked her mother for “forgiveness” for leaving her all alone.

Division Number 8 station house officer (SHO), sub-inspector Rajinder Singh said that according to the woman’s mother, she had returned from school around 1pm and gone straight to her room. Later some neighbours saw her engulfed in the flames on the terrace. They rushed to rescue her, but she had already died by then, the SHO stated.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings and sent her body for post-mortem at the civil hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Scared from the dark, doggo picks cute night lamp to sleep. Clip is too adorable

Woman shares clip of ragpicker from Bengaluru speaking fluent English. Watch

Doggo has the sweetest reaction to human lying on her bed. Watch

This doggo is nothing less than royalty. Watch hilarious clip
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ananda Kannan
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP