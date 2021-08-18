Under depression, Ludhiana schoolteacher ends her life

Hours after returning home, a schoolteacher ended her life by setting herself ablaze on the terrace of her house in Kundanpuri area. She taught at a private school on Hambran Road.

Police later recovered a suicide note, in which she stated that she was suffering from depression.

The woman, 46, was unmarried and is survived by her ailing mother. Her father had passed away long time back and her brother had died about three years ago. In the note, she asked her mother for “forgiveness” for leaving her all alone.

Division Number 8 station house officer (SHO), sub-inspector Rajinder Singh said that according to the woman’s mother, she had returned from school around 1pm and gone straight to her room. Later some neighbours saw her engulfed in the flames on the terrace. They rushed to rescue her, but she had already died by then, the SHO stated.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings and sent her body for post-mortem at the civil hospital.