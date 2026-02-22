With the examinees of the ongoing matriculation examination being engrossed in lessons and solving practice papers, East Champaran’s Seraj Alam and Pravez are no exception. Undertrials in Bihar write board exams from behind the bars

Nor is Prashant Kumar, who is burning the midnight oil for his two Intermediate papers in Uttar Pradesh. But, the most enchanting part is the setting in which they are studying — a jail cell.

Facing criminal charges, the three undertrials are lodged in Motihari Central Jail. Amid high walls and iron gates, they are preparing to write their matriculation and Intermediate examinations, hoping to graduate into a new world through a new phase of life through education.

Speaking to Hindustan Times over phone from Motihari, Sanjay Kumar, deputy superintendent of Central Jail Motihari, named the examinees as Md. Seraj Alam, Pravez Dewan and Prashant Kumar, residents of East Champaran, who are lodged in his jail.

“While Seraj and Pravez Dewan are writing their matriculation examination being conducted by Bihar School Examination Board ( BSEB), Prashant is taking his Intermediate examination conducted by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP),” said the deputy superintendent of jail.

A resident of Siswaniya in Banjariya block, Seraj, 19, son of Gulamuddin is in incarceration from February 6, 2026 on the charges of POSCO and IT Act, while Pravez, 19, son of Haleem Dewan, who hails from Govindganj in East Champaran is cooling his heels behind the bar from January 6 this year. However, booked under three cases under Arms Act, Prashan, son of Surendra Kumar Kushwaha is lodged in jail since December 14, 2025.

In the obscure corner of Motihari Central Jail, the rustle of pages signals more than exam preparation; it signals hope.

Leaving no stones unturned, prison authorities have made arrangements to enable them to appear for the exams as per rules. “On every examination day, a separate police team drawn from police line ferry them to their examination centre,” said Kumar, adding Pravez is writing papers at SKS woman’s college Motihari, while Seraj’s centre is situated in Tirhut High School at Mehsi in East Champaran.

Again, a police team takes Prashant to Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh to enable him to write his papers ever since the examination commenced. While, Matric examinees are left with their last paper of English, Pravez has already crossed half way through the examination and is left with two papers to write -- Geography and drawing design.

Amid the presence of convicts and undertrials having the criminal charges of rape, loots murder among others, the textbooks have replaced idle hours, and revision notes have become companions for the three inmates in confinement. Though the comments of these examinees could not be known, the jail authorities say they spend most of their time studying, determined not to let their circumstances define their future.

“Their efforts show their unflinching faith in education which can shape their mind and that can also reform, rebuild and restore direction,” said Abhishek Kumar Singh, assistant jail superintendent.

Booked under various charges and their legal fate rests with the court, these young undertrials are striving to rewrite their future — one answer sheet at a time.