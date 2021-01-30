Unemployed Ludhiana man held for raping minor neighbour

A 20-year-old unemployed man has been arrested for raping his 16-year-old neighbour in Prem Nagar of Dhandhari Khurd.

The girl was alone at home when the accused sexually assaulted her.

In her complaint to the police, the minor girl’s mother said they lived in the labour quarters in Prem Nagar. On January 27, her 16-year-old daughter was home alone, while the rest of the family was away. When they returned around 9pm, they couldn’t find her in the room.

The woman said she stepped out to look for her daughter, but could not trace her. She then went to the common toilets of the labour quarters. As she opened the door, she was shocked to find her neighbour raping his daughter. On seeing her, he managed to escape from the spot.

Her traumatised daughter revealed that while she was at home, their neighbour came over and asked her to accompany him somewhere. But, he took her to the toilets and raped her.

Inspector Davinder Kumar, station house officer (SHO), at Focal Point police station, said following the woman’s complaint, they booked the accused under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 3 and 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A probe was initiated and the accused was arrested from the area on Friday.

He was produced in court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody. If proven, Section 376 of IPC entails jail terms lasting between seven years to life in prison.