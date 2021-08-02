Union ministry of health sends team to Pune district to help manage Zika situation

PUNE The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare announced on Monday that a multidisciplinary team has been rushed to Maharashtra to monitor the Zika virus situation.

On Friday, a first case of the Zika virus in the state was identified in Belsar village of Purandar tehsil under Pune district, forcing local administration to initiate a door-to-door survey to ascertain if there are more cases.

According to the statement issued by the Union health ministry, the central team has also been tasked to support the state government with the management of Zika cases.

The central team comprises of three members - a public health expert from the office of the regional director, Pune; a gynaecologist from the Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi; and an entomologist from the National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR), ICMR, New Delhi.

A statement issued by the ministry said that the team will work closely with the state health department. It would take a stock of the situation on the ground and assess whether the Union health ministry’s action plan for Zika is being implemented. It would also recommend necessary public health interventions in the state to manage the Zika infections.

After the first case was identified, the health department and district administration began containment measures in Belsar and seven villages within a five-km radius. Special teams have been formed to conduct household surveys. Prevention measures are also being taken in the villages to contain the spread of mosquito larvae.

Pune Zilla Parishad authorities said that they would fully cooperate with the central team. “We will be working with the central team to ensure the Zika virus remains contained,” said Ayush Prasad, CEO Pune ZP. He clarified that he is not aware of the detailed programme of the central team.