Unrelenting showers leave Prayagraj farmers distressed, paddy crops damaged

The Prayagraj region continued to reel under intermittent rains for the third consecutive day on Friday, causing widespread distress among farmers due to significant damage to paddy crops. The showers, brought on by Cyclone Motha, resulted in 21 mm of rain within 24 hours—from 8:30 am Thursday to 8:30 am Friday. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), partly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday, indicating that the unsettled weather may continue. Damaged crops in fields of Prayagraj region. (HT PHOTO)

In rural areas of the region, farmers who had been preparing to harvest ripened paddy over the past two weeks found their efforts washed away. The strong winds accompanying the heavy rain worsened the situation, scattering harvested bundles and submerging fields throughout the area.

In Meja, in the trans-Yamuna belt, continuous rain over the past two days has ruined harvested paddy. Thursday night’s heavy downpour flooded fields, leaving farmers worried about heavy losses. Paddy left to dry has been soaked, and the lingering moisture and easterly winds have raised the risk of spoilage from premature sprouting.

Villages in Meja tehsil, including Amora, Sidkhiri, Dharawal, Dari Sukath, Lotadh Lakhanpur, Gedurahi, Gunai Gaharapur, Bhadevra, Bisahijan Khurd, Bisahijan Kala, and Bakchunda, rely heavily on paddy cultivation as their main source of income.

Many farmers, like Meghnath Maurya from Siloudhi Dhobna Bihar Basti, have seen months of effort literally washed away. “My paddy crop on four bighas of land has been completely destroyed. The cut paddy lying in the field has been swept away or submerged by rainwater,” he lamented.

The flat terrain and extensive irrigation of the region make it ideal for paddy cultivation. However, low-lying villages such as Sonai and Amiliya face chronic waterlogging, even from light rains, which compounds the crop damage. In addition, persistent rains and high humidity have left many farmers reluctant to harvest, fearing further losses before threshing.

Similar destruction has been reported in the trans-Yamuna region of Manda, where intermittent downpours have inundated both standing crops and threshing grounds. Villages such as Badaua, Dohatha, Piyari, Sonbarsa, Majhigawan, Pura Pandey, Parohani, Parsidhi, Kurhara, Kushalpur, Unchdih Uparoudh, Menha Jagir, Hata, Daswar, Shivrajpur, Shukulpur, and Banwari Khas have suffered extensive crop losses. Harvesting and threshing activities have come to a halt, leaving farmers’ investments submerged under water.

Local leaders, including BJP Manda president Leelavati Gupta, have urged the state to promptly assess crop damage and offer financial aid to affected farmers. Similar losses have been reported in the trans-Ganga region, including Babhunganj, where farmers like Mohammad Salman, Dharmendra Patel, Salim Tiger, and Mohd Farhan saw their paddy ruined.

In Rudapur and Ajehra, unseasonal rains have disrupted early harvests and delayed new sowing. Amit Yadav of Rudapur fears his late-maturing paddy left to dry may not survive, while Salik Ram Patel of Ajehra has postponed potato sowing due to the risk of seed damage.

Officials have urged farmers to file claims under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for insured crops. For assistance, farmers can contact the toll-free number 14447 or the WhatsApp chatbot at 070655 14447, advised Manish Agrahari, Assistant Development Officer (Agriculture).