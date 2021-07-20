Unsafe buildings pose threat to lives; Ludhiana MC, police fail to take action

The rising number of unsafe buildings in the city continues to pose danger to the lives of residents with the municipal corporation (MC) and police department failing to act against the same. According to a recent survey conducted by MC, the number of such buildings has increased from 113 in 2019 to 132.Many of the buildings are over 100 years old.

Rather than taking action against the buildings and the occupants, the civic body has again written to the police department to get them vacated, stating that the civic body has no powers to do it themselves under Municipal Corporation Act, 1976. Further, notices have been issued to the occupants to vacate the buildings, else they will be responsible for any accident caused.

Fearing that the buildings might collapse during the monsoon season, the MC has been writing to the police department on the onset of the rainy season for the last few years, but no concrete action has been taken yet.

As per the recent survey conducted by MC, out of the total 132 buildings, 64 are situated in Zone A, 21 in Zone B, 14 in Zone C, and 33 in Zone D.

The buildings are situated in Chaura Bazar area, Daresi road, Rarri Mohalla, Lakkar Bazar, Field Ganj, Iqbal Ganj Chowk, Moti Nagar, Amarpura, Dashmesh Nagar near Gill chowk, Jawaddi, Barewal, among other areas.

One of the MC officials, requesting anonymity, said that many cases of unsafe buildings are sub-judice as owners and tenants are at loggerheads over vacating the building. Due to this, the MC cannot take action against the building. Despite notices served by MC, no tenant or owner vacates the building.

A 70-year-old man, Gurcharan Singh, had in 2015 died after a part of an unsafe building collapsed in Thapran Mohalla. In 2018, a part of an unsafe building at Sanglan Shivala Mandir Road had also collapsed.

Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust secretary Tribhuvan Thapar said, “Two such buildings are situated in Naughara Mohalla, where the house of martyr Sukhdev Thapar is situated. The buildings can collapse anytime, but the authorities have failed to take any action. They have only served notices to the owners. People do not even go near the buildings when a thunderstorm hits the city suspecting that it might collapse.”

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said that the police department has to get the building vacated as the MC does not have the power to do so. “I will also take up the matter with the commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal,” said Sabharwal.

Meanwhile, Agrawal said he will look into the matter as he has not yet seen the letter issued by the MC. “The civic body will also be involved as the unsafe buildings might have to be demolished. The police will assist the MC as these buildings pose danger to lives,” he added.