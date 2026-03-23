Unused reserve question papers to be used for 2027 HS, Inter Pre- UP Board Exams

With the UP Board’s High School and Intermediate examinations having concluded on March 12, Board secretary Bhagwati Singh has instructed all district inspectors of schools (DIOS) on the proper handling of remaining unused question papers from both the Main and Reserve Sets. UP Board Headquarters in Prayagraj (File)

The secretary directed that all unused sets of question papers will not be wasted but will instead be utilised to conduct the 2027 Pre-Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12. The unused reserve sets of question papers will be kept securely in district-level strong rooms.

The Board secretary’s directives also mentioned that all keys for the double-lock cupboards containing the reserved question papers (reserve sets) within the strong rooms—currently held by static magistrates and police officials (station house officers/sub-inspectors)—should be immediately handed over to the respective centre superintendents.

Singh further said that instructions had been issued to recall all remaining (unused) question papers from the main sets related to the 2026 examinations from the respective examination centres and dispatch them to the Board Headquarters. Directives have also been issued to recall all remaining question papers from the reserve sets from the examination centres and deposit them, under full security, in the strong rooms located at the district headquarters.

It may be mentioned that a total of 27,61,696 candidates had registered to appear in the Board’s High School examinations, while 25,76,082 students had enrolled for the Intermediate exam. To prevent malpractice and deal with emergencies such as question paper leaks or mass copying, the Board maintained backup sets of question papers for every subject in every examination centre across all districts.