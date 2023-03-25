U.P. BJP rejigs its team; several OBC, Dalit leaders given posts

LUCKNOW Noida lawmaker Pankaj Singh has been made the vice president. (HT Photo)

Ahead of the urban local body polls and the Lok Sabha elections next year, the Uttar Pradesh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made some significant changes to its team. The new team, which has several OBC and Dalit faces, comprises 18 state vice presidents, 16 secretaries, and 7 general secretaries.

Prominent new faces in the team include -- Abhijat Mishra, national general secretary of BJP youth wing; former state minister Suresh Pasi, former LU students’ union leader Shiv Bhushan Singh and Basant Tyagi. All of them have been made secretaries in the main U.P. BJP team.

Similarly, Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan is now the new general secretary of the team. The party has also made the three regional chiefs -- Manvendra Singh (Kanpur-Bundelkhand), Dharmendra Singh (Gorakhpur), and Mohit Beniwal (west) - the new state vice presidents.

Meanwhile, Noida lawmaker Pankaj Singh has been made the vice president. He, along with Vijay Bahadur Pathak and Chandramohan (all vice presidents), are among the prominent faces of the old team who have been retained. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated new the team members of the saffron party.

Also, two state secretaries -- Sanjay Rai, and Subhash Yaduvansh -- have been promoted to the position of general secretary. The party also announced new regional chiefs. While Prakash Pal, a state vice president, has been named chief of the Kanpur-Bundelkhand region, Dilip Patil has been named chief of the Kashi region. Shahzanand Rai has been made chief of the Gorakhpur region while Kamlesh Mishra has been given the same position in the Awadh region. Lastly, Durvijay Singh has been named for the Braj region while Satyendra Sisodia will look after the western region.