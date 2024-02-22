UP Board-2024: Over 3.33 lakh HS, Inter students skip exams on Day 1

The High School and Intermediate exams-2024 witnessed over 3.33 lakh students giving them a miss on its first day, on Thursday, with UP Board officials putting in strict anti-copying measures in place. Students coming out of a centre after appearing in their UP Board exams in Prayagraj on Thursday (HT Photo)

The UP Board’s Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) examinations that began on Thursday will conclude on March 9, spanning 12 working days.

“On the first day, the first session (8.30 am to 11.45am), the exams of Hindi and Elementary Hindi of High School, and Military Science for Intermediate students were held. Out of the 29,43,786 registered students, 2,03,299 remained absent,” said UP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla.

He said that the second shift of the first day from 2pm to 5.15pm had the exams of commerce for High School students besides Hindi and General Hindi for Intermediate students. In this shift too, out of the 24,67,715 registered students that were to appear in them, 1,30,242 remained absent, he said.

In 2023 too, 4,02,054 out of the total registered 56,94,768 students had skipped the exams on the first day itself.

UP Board officials said that the day also saw five High School students including four boys and one girl caught cheating. Seven fake examinees trying to appear in the exams on behalf of others were also caught. FIRs have been registered against these seven fake examinees and one centre manager, they added.

The exams were conducted under CCTV watch at 8,265 centres, including eight jails, spread across the state and there were no reports of any untoward incident from any centre, the officials said

Strict 24x7 watch is being kept on not just the strong rooms where the question papers are stored but also exam halls where the students are appearing in the exams through CCTV cameras equipped with digital voice recorders.

Command control rooms monitoring the feed have been set up not only at the UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj but also its five regional offices in Meerut, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

A total of 776 examination centres for Class 10 and Class 12 exams have been identified as sensitive, while another 275 centres have been declared highly sensitive by the Board. Sixteen districts across the state have also been declared highly sensitive by the UP Board.

These districts include Mathura, Baghpat, Aligarh, Mainpuri, Etah, Hardoi, Azamgarh, Ballia, Mau, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Chandauli, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Deoria and Gonda,

Schedule for Day 2

Day 2 of the UP Board ‘s High School and Intermediate exams on Friday will witness the exams of Pali, Arabic and Persian for High School students being held at 114 centres and that of Civics for Intermediate students being held at 7,362 centres in the first shift between 8.30am and 11.45am. In all, 3,72,936 students, including 1,003 of High School and 3,71,933 of Intermediate are registered to appear in the first shift. Likewise, the second shift on Friday will witness exams of Music (vocals) for High School students at 602 centres as well as of Vocational and Agricultural subjects for intermediate students at 1,812 centres. In all, 74,560 students, including 10,695 of High School and 63,865 of Intermediate are registered to appear.