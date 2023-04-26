UP Board results 2023: Private school students excel in high school, govt schools in intermediate

Students of self-financed (private institutions) have done better in high school (HS) class 10 exams while those in class 12 seem to have managed a higher overall pass percentage this time in the UP Board Examinations whose results were declared on Tuesday.

Students of Lucknow Public College celebrate their success after the declaration of Uttar Pradesh class 10th and 12th Board examination results, in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (ANI photo)

In terms of class 10 results, the overall pass percentage of private schools is higher than the government and government aided institutions. The pass percentage of students from self-financed institutions this time remained 91.42% whereas the same from government schools was 87.65% while those from government-aided was 87%. The overall pass percentage of class 10th was 89.78%.

However, in class 12, students from government institutions have done better than their counterparts from government-aided and self-financed institutions. As many as 77.42% of students from government run institutions cleared class 12 exam in 2023 while just 74.13% students of government-aided and 74.6% students of self-finance institutions managed to clear the class 12 exams in 2023. The overall pass percentage of class 12th was 75.52%.

In class 10, students from 2,355 government schools and 4,509 government-aided schools had appeared in the exams. In comparison to this, there were 20,737 private schools across the state, students of which appeared in class 10 board exams in 2023.

In comparison to this, in class 12, there were 845 government schools, 4,070 government aided schools whose students appeared in the exams. Along with them, there were 13,070 private schools whose students also appeared in class 12 exams of 2023.