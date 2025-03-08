Menu Explore
UP Board exams: Evaluation of answer sheets to begin from March 19

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Mar 08, 2025 10:03 PM IST

The evaluation will be done under the surveillance of CCTV cameras and CCTV recording will have to be made available on demand

The evaluation of UP Board’s High School and Intermediate answer sheets will commence from March 19 at 261 evaluation centres in the state. The process will be completed on April 2.

Examinees coming out of CAV Inter College in Prayagraj after the examination on Saturday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)
Examinees coming out of CAV Inter College in Prayagraj after the examination on Saturday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

The UP Board’s High School and Intermediate examinations which commenced on February 24 will end on March 12, 2024.

As per reports, Board secretary Bhagwati Singh has sent the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to all the district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) made chief controllers of the evaluation process, besides the school principals made deputy controllers of the examination centres.

For the evaluation, the Board’s secretary clarified that each examiner will not be given more than 50 answer sheets per day of High School science stream subjects, besides 80 answer sheets per day of Arts subjects. Further, for intermediate examinations, a maximum of 45 answer sheets would be provided to each evaluator per day.

The evaluation will be done under the surveillance of CCTV cameras and CCTV recording will have to be made available on demand.

Deputy chief examiners and examiners are also prohibited from carrying mobile phones and other electronic devices inside evaluation centres.

Three caught cheating, 1,87,053 remain absent

In the ongoing High School and Intermediate examinations of UP Board, a total of 1,87,053 students remained absent from examinations on Saturday while three examinees were caught using unfair means taking the total count of students caught cheating till now to 25.

An FIR was lodged against seven invigilators on Saturday at two examination centres in Prayagraj besides one person in Agra. According to UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh FIRs had been registered against seven invigilators in Prayagraj after mobile phones were found with them besides one person in Agra for promoting use of unfair means.

